Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
01-09-16-25, Cash Ball: 22
(one, nine, sixteen, twenty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
01-09-16-25, Cash Ball: 22
(one, nine, sixteen, twenty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments