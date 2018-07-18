Texas fisherman catches 14-foot long hammerhead shark
Poco Cedillo, a Texas fisherman, caught his “shark catch of multiple lifetimes” off the Padre Island National Seashore. He said the 14-foot long hammerhead shark died before he could release it, so the meat was donated.
Bodycam footage shared to Facebook by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows Officer William Umana pursuing two murder suspects in his car. The footage shows him chasing an SUV. Suspects reportedly shot at least 34 bullets at officers.
An officer for the Cook County Forest Preserves has been assigned to desk duty after a video appeared to show him failing to help a woman who was being harassed because she wore a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.
Surveillance footage from a George Webb restaurant in Milwaukee, Wisc., shows an angry customer storm into a kitchen and viciously punch a waitress. The customer left once another employee pointed a gun at him.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
On January 31, 2017, NASA observed its annual Day of Remembrance to commemorate the crews of Apollo 1, and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, as well as other members of the NASA family who lost their lives furthering the cause of exploration
In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been
Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.