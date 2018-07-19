More than 300 older children split at border are reunited

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, carries his son to a vehicle after being reunited and released by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Mich. The Trump administration said Thursday, July 19, that it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with their families after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline a week away. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Paul Sancya AP