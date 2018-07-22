Questioning real-world learning at ultra-Orthodox schools

In this July 18, 2018 photo, Pesach Eisen poses in front of a yeshiva he attended as a child in the Borough Park neighborhood in Brooklyn, N.Y. Eisen, now 32, left his orthodox community in his late teens. Complaints that schools like Eisen’s run by New York’s strictly observant Hasidic Jews barely teach English, math, science or social studies have fueled a movement to demand stricter oversight by state and local educational authorities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Mark Lennihan AP