Former Seattle Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen dies at 96

FILE - In this May 18, 2009 file photo, former Seattle Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen, 87, retired and living in Montana, testifies at the King County Courthouse in Seattle. Former Seattle Archbishop Raymond G. Hunthausen has died at 96. The Roman Catholic archdiocese says Hunthausen died Sunday, July 22, 2018, at his home in Helena, Montana. Hunthausen served as the bishop of Helena from 1962 to 1975 and as archbishop of Seattle from 1975 to 1991. (Ellen Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, File) Ellen M. Banner AP