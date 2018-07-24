The Latest: LA supermarket standoff suspect appears in court

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore approaches the podium at a news conference at police headquarters Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Los Angeles, where he announced that a store worker killed in a gun battle before a suspect took hostages in a crowded supermarket was hit by a police officer’s bullet. The employee, Melyda Corado, 27, was leaving the store Saturday, July 21, as the suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, 28, was going into the store after firing two rounds officers pursuing him, Moore told reporters. The two officers each fired back at Atkins and one of their rounds went through one of Corado’s arms and into her body. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) Reed Saxon AP