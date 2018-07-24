Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert “Big Man” Howard dies

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 1970, file photo, Elbert “Big Man” Howard, deputy Minister of Information for the Black Panther Party, speaks at a sidewalk news conference in Washington. Howard, who was one of the six founding members of the Black Panther Party, has died at age 80. His wife, Carole Hyams, said Howard died Monday, July 23, 2018, in Santa Rosa after a long illness. (AP Photo/Charles W. Harrity, File) Charles W. Harrity AP