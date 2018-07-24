Guatemalan boy reunites with father after weeks in Kansas

Edvin Cazun, of Guatemala, right, hugs his son Samuel at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as they reunite after being separated about a month ago at the southern border after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Hebron, Ky. Edvin said they were separated at the “detention” and he spent 15 days without knowing anything about his son. John Minchillo AP Photo