10-year-old and 7-year-old take caretakers’ Lexus, crash on way to beach, cops say

Hot, sunny weather is driving hundreds of people to the beach this summer, and the two occupants of the Lexus in Virginia had the same plan.
The only problem? The driver was a 10-year-old boy, and his passenger was only 7, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office told WRIC.
The sheriff’s office said they received a call at around 8:15 a.m Tuesday from the caretakers of the children, WWBT reported. The boys were gone from the home near Wilmington, Va., and so was the car, the caretakers told officials.
“They thought the kids had taken the vehicle to possibly go to the Shenandoah Valley to look for their dog,” Captain David Wells of Fluvanna County Sheriff’s office told the station.
About 20 minutes later, another 911 call came in. This one was from a concerned driver on Interstate 64 who said they noticed a car driving “all over the roadway” with a child at the wheel, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
The driver followed the car, which at times reached speeds as high as 70 mph, for about a dozen miles before the Lexus hit the other driver’s car and crashed into a median, sheriff’s deputies told WTVR.
“(The kids) were going to Virginia Beach, just because they wanted to go to the beach today,” Wells told WWBT. They were taken back to be reunited with their caretakers, according to the station.
Steve Parrish, a worker for a towing company, was surprised when he arrived at the scene of the crash.
“I saw two young kids by the guardrail,” Parrish told WRIC. “I’m thinking they’re in the car, I’m looking for adults to get out ... it ain’t no adults, it’s the two young kids. And they was walking just like nothing had ever happened.”
He said a state trooper told him the kids were at least wearing seatbelts.
“He said, ‘You wouldn’t believe it, they had their seat belt on.’ Most people don’t wear theirs, but they had their seat belt on,” Parrish told WTVR.
No charges have been filed and the incident is now being investigated by the Juvenile Court Services Unit and the Department of Social Services, officials told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Comments