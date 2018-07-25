DA: ‘My heart is broken’ for subway stabbing victims’ family

This July 3, 2017, photo provided by Ebony Monroe shows her cousin Nia Wilson in a selfie, who was killed in an unprovoked stabbing attack at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 22, 2018. John Cowell, 27, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, was peacefully arrested on an Antioch-bound train Monday night about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the Oakland station where investigators believe he killed Wilson and wounded her sister Sunday night. (Nia Wilson via AP) Nia Wilson AP