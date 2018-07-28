AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Soccer team member Pornchai Kamluang, his coach, and his teammates who were rescued the previous week from a flooded cave, have their heads shaved in a traditional Buddhist ceremony in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Buddhist males in Thailand are traditionally expected to enter the monkhood, often as novices, at some point in their lives to show gratitude, often toward their parents for raising them. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File) Sakchai Lalit AP