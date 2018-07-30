California’s fiery former congressman Ron Dellums dies at 82

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 1997 file photo Democratic Rep. Ron Dellums raises his fist while announcing his retirement from Congress at a news conference in Oakland, Calif. Dellums, a fiery anti-war activist who championed social justice as Northern California’s first black congressman, has died at age 82. Longtime adviser Dan Lindheim says Dellums died early Monday, July 30, 2018, at his home in Washington, D.C., of cancer. Ben Margot,File AP Photo