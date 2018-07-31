Users share player tweets to expose ‘toxic’ baseball culture

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) is shown during batting practice before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager, calling them “some stupid stuff.” ”I definitely regret it, for sure,” he said. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) John Bazemore AP