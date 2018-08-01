Jogging woman refused to give a man her phone number. He assaulted her, Iowa cops say

A 21-year-old woman was jogging through Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday night when a man walked up to her and struck up a conversation, according to police.

Then the man asked for her phone number around 7 p.m. When the jogger refused his request, he grabbed her by the arm, assaulting her, Dubuque police said.

The woman broke free of his grasp, police said. And when the man tried again to grab the jogger, she kicked him, according to police.

After the incident, police studied area traffic cameras and found a suspicious car in the area around the time of the suspected assault. Authorities traced the car to Greg Thomas Langel, a 22-year-old Dubuque man, according to police.

Police contacted Langel and interviewed him. He “made limited admissions about the incident,” according to police.

Langel has now been charged with simple assault in the incident with the jogger. He was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, police said.

The jogger posted about the incident on social media on Sunday, and it went viral before it was ultimately deleted, the Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports.

In the post, the woman wrote that the man had tried “taking her away,” the newspaper reports. Before that, he had been asking her questions and offering her flowers as he jogged next to her, she said.

Langel is being held in jail on $1,000 bond, according to online records.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.