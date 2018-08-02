Road damage from earthquakes is latest Hawaii volcano peril

In this July 6, 2018 photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Transportation, workers repair a sinkhole in a highway that formed because of earthquakes associated with a months-long volcanic eruption at Volcano Village on the island of Hawaii. Officials on Hawaii’s Big Island, where Kilauea volcano continues to send huge amounts of lava across the land, are bracing for the possibility that frequent earthquakes will cut off a major highway. (Hawaii Department of Transportation via AP) AP