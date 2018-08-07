Lawyers ask US Supreme Court to stay Tennessee execution

Ray Krone, center, who was the 100th inmate exonerated from death row since the death penalty was reinstated, carries a box of petition signatures to be delivered to Gov. Bill Haslam after a protest against the death penalty Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At left is Rev. Stacy Rector. Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay of execution for convicted child killer Billy Ray Irick after the Tennessee Supreme Court and governor decided against a delay. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP