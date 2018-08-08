A naked bicyclist chased her inside — so Granny Jean shot him, Texas cops say

The sign on her front porch that reads, “Save the drama for your mama” was the first sign that this Houston grandmother doesn’t like to play the victim.
But her mettle was put to the test Tuesday evening, police say, when the naked bicyclist approached.
“Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing,” the woman identified only as Granny Jean told KTRK. “He ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him.”
She told police she was taking out the trash when he rode by.
But after chasing the woman back inside her home, the 38-year-old man didn’t heed her warnings. He repeatedly tried to enter her home — sans pants — in southeast Houston in the 6600 block of Cherrydale Drive, police told KHOU.
Granny Jean’s 14-year-old granddaughter was in the house when the commotion started, and after letting out a scream, the grandmother collected herself — and her gun — as the man outside disregarded her stern warning, the station reported.
Police told KPRC that they don’t believe the man exposed himself directly to the girl during the attempted break-in.
Granny Jean fired one shot through her front door as he banged on it from the other side, investigators told the station. The bullet hit the man in the chest.
The woman, in her 60s, was questioned by detectives outside her home but has not been charged in the shooting, according to the Houston Chronicle.
He managed to get back on the bicycle, but he didn’t get very far. Police found the bicycle and the wounded man crumpled in a neighbor’s lawn, KHOU reported.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries police believe arae not life threatening. Authorities have not released his identity, but police say that the same 38-year-old was arrested just last week for running around naked along Bellfort Avenue, just over a mile away from Granny Jean’s neighborhood.
It’s not the kind of drama she had in mind when she put that sign on her front porch, but Granny Jean still dealt with it, swiftly.
“Like I keep saying, I warned him,” she told KTRK. “They better stay away.”
Comments