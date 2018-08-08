He was taking his driver’s test. The smell of weed revealed other secrets, police say

When Reginald Wooding Jr. went to take his driver’s test, police say, he also brought along a few other items.
The 22-year-old man from Baltimore was at the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration in Glen Burnie, Maryland, when a test examiner noticed a pungent smell of marijuana coming from inside his vehicle, police told CBS Baltimore.
That worker called over a trooper who was at facility, police told WBALTV11, and authorities checked Wooding’s vehicle.
Along with “almost a pound of pot,” police say they found a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun, around $15,000 cash and a scale. According to the Capital Gazette, officers arrested Wooding, who was given a $7,500 bond and released.
His charges include: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, engaging in a drug-trafficking crime while transporting a firearm, and unlawfully purchasing/receiving a detachable magazine with a capacity of more than 10 rounds of ammunition, among others, according to Patch.com.
And no, Wooding never got to take that driver’s test, USA Today reported.
Greg Shipley, a major with the Maryland State Police, told WBALTV11 that the test examiner was “an alert state employee who did the right thing” by telling authorities about Wooding’s car.
In Maryland, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana is a civil offense only punishable by a maximum $100 fine. But carrying 10 grams to 50 pounds is a misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail — and having the “intent to distribute” is a felony with a maximum of five years.
