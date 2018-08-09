Sentencing scheduled for teen in Oklahoma family stabbings

FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever arrives at the Tulsa County Courthouse for his murder trial in Tulsa, Okla. Bever, convicted in May of five counts of first-degree murder in the fatally stabbing his parents and three of his siblings in 2015, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File) Mike Simons AP