Police say father of baby found floating in water arrested

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan in New York. A Bronx father hopped a plane to Thailand after carrying his dead 7-month-old baby around New York City in a backpack and tossing the boy’s body into the river and other tourist hotspots, police said Wednesday. Robert Bumsted, File AP Photo