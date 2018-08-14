Boy asked teen to play video games. She hid his lifeless body in a closet, police say

When Jordan Vong asked to play video games with his teen aunt, Colorado police say, the 16-year-old girl refused and told him to leave her bedroom.
But police documents say that the 7-year-old boy wouldn’t leave, and instead laid down on the teenage girl’s bed, according to 9News. The girl, whom police have not yet identified, is accused of pushing the boy off the bed, suffocating him and hiding his lifeless body.
Now the suspect, charged as an adult, is set to face one count of first-degree murder, according to KDVR.
A GoFundMe page created to cover Vong’s funeral expenses described him as “the sweetest and silliest little boy who had so much to offer.”
“He was filled with so much joy and brightened up any room with his contagious smile,” the page reads. “It is with a heavy heart that we have to lay him to rest so soon.”
It started on the afternoon of Aug. 6, when Vong went inside the girl’s bedroom in the basement of her family’s Denver home, according to The Denver Post. The girl allegedly confessed to officers that she pushed Vong off the bed because he wouldn’t leave her room, and that the boy “began to cry.” Police say the boy’s aunt then covered his mouth and nose as he “began to struggle for a while.”
When he stopped, the girl hid the 7-year-old’s body under her bed — before wrapping him in blankets and putting him inside a closet in her room, police told 9News. Law enforcement looked through the house that same day after Vong’s mom reported the boy missing but did not find his body.
Police documents say that officers found Vong’s dead body the following evening when they searched the house again on Aug. 7, according to 9News. The girl was arrested the next day.
According to The Denver Channel, police say there was a towel and comforter wrapped around Vong’s head, and that there was an “unknown imprint” on the boy’s chest along with “biological matter and blood” on his nose. His cause of death is still being investigated.
The unidentified suspect — who had gotten into an argument with a girlfriend the same day of the alleged murder — told authorities that she didn’t tell her family about the killing because “she was afraid,” The Denver Post reported from a police document.
As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe page for Vong has raised nearly $7,000 of its $10,000 goal.
“Our family appreciates and are so grateful for all the law enforcements, community, media, friends and family that has helped us during this heartbreaking time,” the boy’s family wrote on GoFundMe.
