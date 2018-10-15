10-year-old commanded the stage at Foo Fighters concert, video shows. How he got there

When Collier Cash Rule went on stage during a Foo Fighters concert, the 10-year-old boy impressed with his guitar skills.
Lead singer Dave Grohl even gifted the young boy from Shawnee, Missouri, with one of his guitars.
A video on YouTube shows the boy on stage with Grohl during a show Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri. Grohl asks Collier if he plays guitar, the video shows, and he excitedly answers that he indeed can.
When asked what type of song he wanted to play, Collier offered to shred a couple of Metallica songs.
“Do I know a lot of Metallica songs?” Grohl jokingly asked. “Me and (drummer Taylor Hawkins) know a lot of Metallica songs.”
The 10-year-old starts to play “Enter Sandman” — and the crowd responds to his crisp riffs with loud cheers.
Grohl looks at the audience with a stunned face as he raises his hands in the air, the video shows.
Collier, who was at the concert with his mother and friend, said that he wanted to play Metallica songs because he assumed the audience had heard enough Foo Fighter music at the band’s show, according to Fox4.
“That’s why I chose to play ‘Enter Sandman,’” he said in an interview. “And I love Metallica.”
So how did he get on stage?
Collier said his mom let him and his friend go right up to the stage to get a closer look — and then Grohl noticed him playing an air guitar, Fox4 reported. It happened during the show’s encore, according to KMBC.
“He’s like, ‘What?’ I said ‘I can play the guitar!’ and Dave’s like, ‘Oh, you can play the guitar! Sure. Get this kid up here,’” Collier recalled in an interview with Fox4. “And then the crew comes and picks me up and I go up the stairs and I’m on the stage.”
The 10-year-old has played guitar for two years, his mother said, and practices every day, according to KMBC.
A video on his Instagram page shows him rocking out in October, 2017.
And now he has a new light blue guitar from Grohl to play .
But the rock star had some rules for his gift.
“If I see that s--- on eBay next week I’m going to find you,” he joked. “I will find you, Collier.”
It’s not the boy’s first time meeting rock stars. On his Instagram page, Collier shared a picture of himself with members of Alice In Chains.
Guitarist “Jerry Cantrell is one of my favorite guitarists. He inspires me,” he wrote in the caption. “I was able to give him my haiku I did in school a few years ago about my hero.”
Collier concluded his caption with a promise that turned out to be true — likely much sooner than he ever expected.
“I’m going to be on stage just like you someday.”
