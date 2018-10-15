‘Eerie atmosphere’ as herd mourns two wild horses slain in Arizona national forest

Someone shot and killed two wild horses from a federally protected herd in an Arizona national forest, probably on Saturday, reported KSAZ.

“It’s an eerie atmosphere here because the other horses that are still alive are milling around here mourning the loss of their loved one,” horse advocate Robert Hutchinson said, according to KPNX.

The two male horses were found dead of gunshot wounds near the Heber Wild Horse Territory in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, according to KSAZ. Both horses were shot in the neck.

“Somebody knows something, please keep your eyes and ears open and if you head out to the forest be careful!” wrote the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group on Facebook. “There are a lot of sick people in this world.”

Several state and federal agencies are investigating the slayings, according to the Facebook post.

The organization has offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting, reported KPNX. Anyone with information should call the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest at 928-333-4301, according to the station.