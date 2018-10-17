Life is rough at hurricane-ravaged motel of last resort

Tasha Hughes, bathes her daughter, Madison, 4, as Jeffrey Dumich holds a flashlight outside their room at the damaged American Quality Lodge where they continue to live without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Simply getting through the day is a struggle at the low-rent motel where dozens of people are living in squalor amid destruction left by the hurricane. David Goldman AP Photo