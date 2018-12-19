National

Drunk gym teacher had three cans of hard lemonade in her office - one open, Iowa cops say

By Lisa Gutierrez

December 19, 2018 12:43 PM

Erin Ellerbach, a gym teacher at a middle school in Dubuque, Iowa, was arrested this week for being drunk on the job, Iowa police say. Ellerbach allegedly had three cans of Mike’s Hard Lemonade in her office, one of them open. (Dubuque County Jail)
Just a few days before winter break, police responded to a call about an intoxicated person on the premises of Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque, Iowa, this week.

Turns out, it was the school’s gym teacher, police say.

Erin Ellerbach, 38, had a blood alcohol content close to three times Iowa’s legal driving limit, the Associated Press reported.

Administrators called police to the school about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, “a few minutes before students were dismissed,” reported KDTH radio station in Dubuque.

An officer who responded to the call reported that Ellerbach’s speech was slurred, she had “red and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol,” the AP reported.

In her office, school officials found three, 16-ounce cans of Mike’s Harder Lemonade and one of them - strawberry-flavored - was open, KCRG in Cedar Rapids reported.

Harder flavors contain 8 percent alcohol. Boo-ya!” the company’s website says.

Ellerbach was charged with public intoxication, and a school district spokesman told the AP she has resigned.

