Fiance is accused of murdering Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth, according to news reports

The fiance of Kelsey Berreth, a Colorado mom last seen on Thanksgiving Day, was arrested in connection with the case on Friday morning, ABC News and local media in Colorado report.
According to court documents reviewed by KOAA in Pueblo, Colorado, Patrick Frazee “has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond,” the station reported.
Officials with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office told KOAA they worked with Woodland Park police to arrest Frazee “without incident.”
Woodland Park police have scheduled a press conference about the case for Friday morning, according to the department’s Facebook page.
KOAA reported that investigators removed “several loads of evidence” from Berreth’s home.
Police had visited property owned by Frazee several times in recent days, according to KRDO radio station in Colorado Springs.
Last week, Frazee’s attorney, Jeremy Loew, said his client “continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation,” ABC reported.
Berreth’s case began grabbing national headlines two weeks ago after her mother made an emotional plea to the public to help find her.
“Kelsey, we just want you home. Call us if you can. We won’t quit looking,” Cheryl Berreth said at a press conference in Woodland Park. The event was livestreamed on Facebook by KKTV.
“She’s not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character,” Cheryl Berreth said.
At that press conference, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young revealed the timeline surrounding Berreth’s disappearance, McClatchy reported on Dec. 10.
He said Cheryl Berreth reported her daughter missing at 12:37 p.m. MT on Dec. 2.
Berreth’s employer — Doss Aviation in Pueblo — told police that she texted the company from her phone on Nov. 25 saying she would not be at work the following week, De Young said, according to McClatchy’s reporting.
When police conducted a “community caretaker search” of Berreth’s home on Dec. 2, they found her suitcases, makeup and vehicles there, ABC News reported.
When police contacted Frazee, he told them he hadn’t heard from Berreth since Nov. 25 when she sent him a text, De Young said at the press conference.
Frazee told police he hadn’t seen Berreth since Nov. 22 when “they exchanged” their 1-year-old daughter, said De Young, who told a reporter they’d have to ask Frazee why he didn’t attend the press conference.
De Young said at the time that Frazee was being “cooperative” with police, according to McClatchy.
Surveillance video from the Safeway showed Berreth there with her daughter at about 12:27 p.m. on Nov. 22, De Young said. “That’s the last time Kelsey was seen,” he said.
Several law enforcement agencies had searched Frazee’s 35-acre propety in Florissant, Colorado, before he was arrested, KOAA in Colorado Springs reported.
At a news conference in Florissant, De Young “said he considered Berreth’s disappearance suspicious” but “stopped short of naming Frazee as a suspect or a person of interest,” KOAA reported.
A Facebook page named “Missing Mother - Kelsey Berreth” has been set up to call attention to the case.
