Atlanta mayor shared a photo of her Christmas mac and cheese. Even her mama got salty

You know your cooking went sideways when even your mama throws shade.
But Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, laughed right along with everyone else when a photo of the mac and cheese she made for her Christmas meal caused Twitter to dish about her culinary skills.
Twitter dug in with relish.
Where’s the cheese sauce? Why are some of those noodles not smothered with cheese?
Southerners take their mac and cheese seriously, one person pointed out.
THIS is what mac and cheese looks like, wrote people who posted photos of their own creations.
“Your countertop and cabinet handles are beautiful,” tweeted a “lover of food” who goes by the Twitter handle Soul’s Desire.
“After dozens -- make that hundreds -- of replies, Bottoms logged back on for a light-hearted defense of her skills in the kitchen,” wrote the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Nothing dry here,” the mayor assured the armchair food critics.
She tweeted a video of her mother laughing at the Twitter digs and suggested that even her mom didn’t recognize the dish, made from a family recipe.
Maybe people were just jealous they weren’t invited to Madame Mayor’s house for Christmas, for she cooked up a veritable feast, judging from the mouth-watering photos. Leg of lamb. Jambalaya. Fried fish. Seafood pies. Grits. Brussels sprouts. Monkey bread.
Gets our vote.
Comments