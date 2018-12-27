California woman pleads in elderly man’s beating with brick

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Aurelia Rodriguez, left, holds her father, Rodolfo Rodriguez, 92, as he thanks well-wishers for their help, as he talks to the media gathered outside his home in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office says Laquisha Jones pleaded no contest to elder abuse Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. She faces up to 15 years in prison at her sentencing on Feb. 28. Rodriguez was repeatedly beaten by Jones in the face with a brick on July 4 while taking a walk in the unincorporated Willowbrook area. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo