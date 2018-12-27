Blue light in NYC sky astonishes onlookers as cops investigate transformer explosion

New York City police said Thursday night that they were investigating a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power plant in Queens as countless New Yorkers took to social media posting photos and videos of the night sky lit up with eerie blue light.
Police said the explosion occurred around 9 p.m. Eastern time, CBS reports.
The bright light was visible across the city, even in other boroughs, according to CBS.
Smoke near the site of the reported explosion was seen from Manhattan, and the power was entirely out at LaGuardia Airport, which is in Queens, NBC reports.
Police said in a Tweet that the fire at the facility is “under control and there are no injuries at this time.”
Con Ed said it’s working with the fire department to respond to a “substation fire in Astoria and will provide updates as soon as we have more information.”
Aliza Weinberger, a 28-year-old who has lived in Astoria for more than a year, said in a phone interview with McClatchy that at first the blue light left her perplexed.
“All the lights flashed in my apartment,” Weinberger said. “We have a skylight and I saw the sky was bright blue. I heard people yelling things outside. I was very confused, and threw on my shoes and ran outside.”
Weinberger said her power is still on. She lives in a part of Astoria far from the plant, but said friends closer to the reported explosion also told her their power remained on.
“I didn’t want to think it was something truly bad, so I was wondering: ‘Is this a fire? What is this?’” Weinberger said. “I tweeted ‘is it aliens?’ because it was funnier.”
Video posted to YouTube shows the unusual, flickering light lasted for minutes.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
