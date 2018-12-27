AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Indian brides sit together for a group photograph during a mass wedding in Surat, India. Two hundred and sixty one young couples, including six Muslim and three Christian couples tied the knot at the mass wedding hosted by Indian businessman Mahesh Savani, who has been funding the weddings of fatherless girls in the city of Surat for several years. Weddings in India are expensive affairs with the bride's family traditionally expected to pay the groom a large dowry of cash and gifts. Ajit Solanki, File AP Photo