Attorneys to inspect police SUV from which fatal shot fired

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrives at the Hennepin County Government Center for a hearing in Minneapolis. Attorneys for Noor, a Minneapolis officer who fatally shot an Australian woman last year, have been given approval to inspect the police vehicle from which the shot was fired. Noor's lawyers asked for access to the SUV Friday, Dec. 28 because the moon will be in the same phase as it was on the night in July 2017 when Justine Ruszczyk Damond was killed behind her home. A Hennepin County judge approved the request Thursday, Dec. 27. Jim Mone, File AP Photo