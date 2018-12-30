3 hurt in house fire, including boy who jumped from window

A young boy who jumped from the window of a burning house was one of three people injured in a fire on Long Island.
The fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday at a two-story house in New Hyde Park.
New Hyde Park Fire Chief Brian Sherwood tells Newsday that a 10-year-old boy escaped the blaze by jumping out of a window. He landed on a car below.
Sherwood says a 68-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were found unconscious inside the house and were carried out by firefighters. All three victims were hospitalized. Two other people in the house were uninjured.
More than 200 firefighters from seven departments responded to the fire.
Nassau County police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
