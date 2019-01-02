Toot! Toot! New riverboat to ride Mississippi in New Orleans

This Nov. 29, 2018, photo shows a chandelier inside the "City of New Orleans" riverboat, as it is being restored in New Orleans. For years the City of New Orleans operated as a casino boat in Rock Island, Ill., until the mid-1990s. But after that state legalized onshore casinos, the boat became obsolete, said Matthew Dow, project manager heading the vessel’s renovation. The then-named “Casino Rock Island” sat unused for years until it was purchased by the New Orleans Steamboat Company in 2016. Gerald Herbert AP Photo