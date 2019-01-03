Johns Hopkins football coach Jim Margraff dies at 58

In this Nov. 2, 2013, photo, Johns Hopkins NCAA college football head coach Jim Margraff watches from the sidelines during a game against Ursinus College, in Baltimore, Md. Margraff, the winningest football coach in Johns Hopkins University's history, has died at 58. Citing a release from the Baltimore university, news outlets report the former Hopkins quarterback who led his alma mater's football program for 29 years died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at home. The Baltimore Sun via AP Kim Hairston