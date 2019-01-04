He had a homemade gun in his truck — and a smaller one in his butt, Louisiana cops say

Talk about an uncomfortable ride to jail.
Police in the bayou town of Golden Meadow, in southern Louisiana, say they arrested a 23-year-old man on a felony gun possession charge and misdemeanor drug charges on Dec. 28., but apparently they didn’t find everything, according to WGNO.
Pat-downs at the scene of an alleged crime don’t normally go where police say he had another gun hidden.
It was only when Justin James Savoie, of nearby Galliano, got to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s substation, during a nude cavity search, that deputies found a small handgun in his rear end, the Houma Courier reported.
Savoie was at the home of a woman named Lori Dupuy when police arrived on a call for “suspicious activity” in the area, according to WVUE. When police arrived, they say Dupuy gave the officers a false name and left the scene.
She is being sought by police for outstanding warrants and the parish’s Probation & Parole Department, the station reported.
Golden Meadow police found an unregistered pistol during a pat-down, and a homemade gun called a “zip gun” in Savoie’s truck, along with several suppressors, a marijuana pipe and some pot, according to WGNO. “Zip gun” is the slang name for a homemade gun — not a 3D-printed one, but one put together with relatively simple home improvement tools and items.
The unregistered gun prompted the first felony charge, but Lafourche Parish deputies added another felony to Savoie’s tab for the night, jail records show. He is also charged with bringing prohibited contraband to a penal institution.
He was released from jail on Dec. 31, jail records show, after posting $10,600 in bail.
As uncomfortably dangerous as the practice of hiding a gun in one’s nether regions seems, people have resorted to it before.
In April 2018, Anika Witt of Ozark, Missouri, pleaded guilty to hiding a Kimber .380 handgun between her legs after an arrest in Illinois on drug charges. A year before that, a Waco, Texas, woman was given probation for stuffing a .22 handgun down her pants during a 2015 arrest, according to KWTX.
