AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Talks on government shutdown continue on Sunday
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials and congressional aides are returning to discussions Sunday to find a way to reopen the government after emerging from the first round of weekend talks without a breakthrough.
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday: "Not much headway made today." The president later tweeted that he planned to go to his retreat at Camp David, Maryland, on Sunday morning to discuss borders security and other topics with senior staff in a meeting separate from the negotiations.
Democrats agreed there had been little movement Saturday, saying the White House did not budge on the president's key demand, $5.6 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The White House said funding was not discussed in-depth, but the administration was clear they needed funding for a wall and that they wanted to resolve the shutdown all at once.
Accusations flew after the more than two-hour session led by Vice President Mike Pence. Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union," accused Democrats of being there to "stall." Democrats familiar with the meeting said the White House position was "untenable."
___
Trump aide: Syria withdrawal waiting on 'conditions'
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, says the U.S. military withdrawal from northeastern Syria is conditioned on defeating the remnants of the Islamic State group, and Turkey assuring the safety of Kurdish fighters allied with the United States.
Bolton, who is in Israel to reassure the U.S. ally of the Trump-ordered withdrawal, says there is no timetable for the pull-out of American forces in northeastern Syria, but insists it's not an unlimited commitment.
Bolton said on Sunday that "the timetable flows from the policy decisions that we need to implement."
His comments mark the first public confirmation the drawdown has been slowed, as Trump faced widespread criticism from allies and the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for a policy that was to have been conducted within weeks.
___
Russia: Too early to consider exchange of US spy suspect
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's deputy foreign minister brushed back suggestions Saturday that an American being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying could be exchanged for a Russian citizen.
The brother of Paul Whelan, however, tells The Associated Press that he can't help but question whether the events are indeed connected.
"You look at what's going on and you wonder if this is just a large game of pieces being moved around," David Whelan told the AP via Skype from Newmarket, Ontario. "You start to wonder if all of these things are connected. But at the same time, they could just be arbitrary events."
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship, was detained in Moscow in late December. His arrest has led to speculation that Russia could be using him to bargain for a Russian who pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent in the United States.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that discussing a possible swap involving Whelan and Maria Butina would be premature because Whelan hasn't been formally charged, according to Russian news agencies.
___
Police: Man, 20, charged with capital murder in girl's death
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas have charged a 20-year-old man in the shooting death of a 7-year-old black girl who was killed while riding in a vehicle with her family.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced early Sunday that Eric Black Jr. was charged with capital murder in the death of Jazmine Barnes. Investigators identified Black as a suspect after receiving a tip, the office said in a statement.
"Investigators do not believe Jazmine's family was the intended target of the shooting," the statement said. "They were possibly shot as a result of mistaken identity."
Jazmine was fatally shot in Houston on Dec. 30 after authorities said a suspect pulled alongside the vehicle the girl was riding in and opened fire. Jazmine died at the scene, while her mother was shot in the arm. The shooting occurred as the family was heading to the store.
Following his arrest in east Harris County, the sheriff's office said Black admitted to taking part in the shooting. Officials also said investigators are looking into the possibility that others could be charged in the case.
___
Nevada inmate whose execution called off found dead in cell
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A twice-convicted murderer who had repeatedly said he wanted to die by lethal injection was found dead in his death-row prison cell from an apparent hanging, officials said Saturday.
Scott Raymond Dozier, 48, was found unresponsive in his solo death-row cell at the state's maximum-security prison in Ely, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina told The Associated Press.
Dozier's lawyer, Thomas Ericsson, declined to comment immediately.
Dozier had said repeatedly he wanted to die rather than live the rest of his life in prison. Nevada officials said he tried to kill himself several times after two scheduled lethal injections were postponed.
"I've been very clear about my desire to be executed ... even if suffering is inevitable," Dozier said in a handwritten note to a state court judge who postponed his execution in November 2017 over concerns the untried drug regimen could leave him suffocating, conscious and unable to move.
___
Former Defense Secretary Harold Brown dies at 91
WASHINGTON (AP) — Harold Brown, who as defense secretary in the Carter administration championed cutting-edge fighting technology during a tenure that included the failed rescue of hostages in Iran, has died at age 91.
Brown died Friday, said the Rand Corp., the California-based think tank which Brown served as a trustee for more than 35 years. His sister, Leila Brennet, said he died at his home in Rancho Santa Fe, California.
Brown was a nuclear physicist who led the Pentagon to modernize its defense systems with weapons that included precision-guided cruise missiles, stealth aircraft, advanced satellite surveillance and improved communications and intelligence systems. He successfully campaigned to increase the Pentagon budget during his term, despite skepticism inside the White House and from Democrats in Congress.
That turbulent period included the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan and the Iranian hostage crisis. An effort in April 1980 to rescue the hostages failed when one of the helicopters on the mission struck a tanker aircraft in eastern Iran and crashed, killing eight U.S. servicemen.
"I considered the failed rescue attempt my greatest regret and most painful lesson learned," Brown wrote in his book "Star Spangled Security."
___
With US leaving, rival powers seek to move into Syria's east
BEIRUT (AP) — The planned U.S. troop withdrawal opens up a void in the north and east of Syria, and the conflicts and rivalries among all the powers in the Middle East are converging to fill it.
The sudden American decision to pull out its 2,000 troops has forced a reassessment of old alliances and partnerships. The Syrian government, the Kurds, Russia, Iran, Israel and Turkey have all had a hand in the country's nearly eight-year war — each in a way, fighting its own war for its own reasons within Syria. Now all of those conflicts play out in the territory being abandoned by the Americans, creating new tensions, potential chaos and bloodshed.
To reassure jittery allies, Washington sent national security adviser John Bolton to Israel on Sunday, to be followed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is planning an eight-country tour of Arab allies this coming week.
Here is a look at what's at stake.
___
___
Gaga, 'A Star Is Born' poised to dominate Golden Globes
NEW YORK (AP) — When the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards get underway Sunday night, who takes home statuettes is only a small part of the intrigue.
What the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Beverly Hills, California, ceremony lacks in gravitas it usually makes up for in freewheeling frivolity and fun. The free-flowing booze helps.
This year's show, which will be broadcast live Sunday on NBC at 8 p.m. EST following an hour of red-carpet pre-show coverage, likely has awards in store for Bradley Cooper's Oscar front-runner "A Star Is Born," Yorgos Lanthimos' period romp "The Favourite," the Amazon comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Ryan Murphy's anthology series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."
Lady Gaga is poised to win not just one but two awards, for best actress in a drama and for the song "Shallow," from "A Star Is Born." (Gaga, who won a Globe in 2016 for her "American Horror Story: Hotel" performance, would still fall short of the three Globes won by Barbra Streisand for the 1976 version of "A Star Is Born.")
But the ceremony might hinge most on just what kind of party the Globes can muster this year. Last year's ceremony, atypically serious for the Globes, was the first major awards show after the birth of the #MeToo movement following the Harvey Weinstein revelations. Female attendees wore black in solidarity. Presenter Natalie Portman pointedly introduced the "all male" directing nominees.
___
Africa is divided over ivory trade ahead of wildlife meeting
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Several African countries with some of the largest elephant populations are calling for looser controls on legal ivory trade, while another group of countries on the continent say tighter controls are the best way to curb the illegal killing of elephants for their tusks.
The dueling proposals were released by the office of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES. They will be discussed when member countries of CITES meet May 23-June 3 in Sri Lanka.
Colman O'Criodain of the WWF conservation group says there "isn't really any appetite" in the international community for relaxing ivory trade restrictions.
O'Criodain said Saturday that CITES members should focus on how to disrupt ivory traffickers and not engage in "sterile debates" at the Colombo meeting.
___
Prescott, Cowboys push past Seahawks for 24-22 wild-card win
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott saw an opening up the middle, then three defenders between him and the first down.
The Dallas quarterback found a way to get there, and get his first playoff victory two years after a sensational rookie season ended in disappointment.
Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 137 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Prescott scored on a sneak after his dazzling head-over-heels run and the Cowboys hung on for a 24-22 wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.
The win for the Cowboys (11-6) was the first for Elliott and Prescott after losing a divisional game in their playoff debut as first-year stars two years ago. Dallas will play at either New Orleans or the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round next weekend.
"It's really just a chance to keep going on, simple as that," Prescott said. "Me and this whole team, we want to win it all. You can't do that without taking care of the first one. A lot of excitement, but my goal is bigger than just one playoff win."
