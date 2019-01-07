AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Democrats plan more pressure on Trump to reopen government
WASHINGTON (AP) — With no weekend breakthrough to end a prolonged partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is standing firm in his border wall funding demands and newly empowered House Democrats are planning to step up pressure on Trump and Republican lawmakers to reopen the government.
Trump showed no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, though on Sunday he did offer to build it with steel rather than concrete, a concession Democrats panned.
With the shutdown lurching into a third week, many Republicans watched nervously from the sidelines as hundreds of thousands of federal workers went without pay and government disruptions hit the lives of ordinary Americans.
White House officials affirmed Trump's funding request in a letter to Capitol Hill after a meeting Sunday with senior congressional aides led by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House complex yielded little progress. The letter from Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought sought funding for a "steel barrier on the Southwest border."
The White House said the letter, as well as details provided during the meeting, sought to answer Democrats' questions about the funding request. Democrats, though, said the administration still failed to provide a full budget of how it would spend the billions requested for the wall from Congress. Trump campaigned on a promise that Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico has refused.
Analysis: Trump's unpredictable negotiating style faces test
WASHINGTON (AP) — The partial government shutdown is spotlighting the limitations of President Donald Trump's erratic negotiating style.
With the impasse over Trump's demand for border-wall funding dragging into a third week, the president's zigzag tactics and messaging have angered Democrats and frustrated even some Republicans struggling to help find him an off-ramp.
And while Trump's blend of bluster and bullying is hardly new — and at times can produce results — his self-professed dealmaking skills are now facing a bigger test against newly empowered Democrats.
So far, Trump is standing firmly with the loyal supporters who want him to fight for his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But that stance carries considerable risk. The midterm elections revealed a deeply divided Republican Party and saw major Democratic gains in states that Trump will need to win re-election in 2020.
Always his own biggest booster, Trump declared himself "very proud of what I'm doing" after a meeting with congressional leaders on Friday that produced no breakthrough.
China protests over US warship sighting as trade talks start
BEIJING (AP) — China urged the U.S. to ensure good conditions for progress in trade talks that began Monday in Beijing, complaining over the sighting of a U.S. warship in what it said were Chinese waters.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang confirmed Monday during a routine briefing that the talks had begun. Officials at the American Embassy and China's Ministry of Commerce provided no details on the meeting.
Both sides have expressed optimism over the potential for progress in settling their tariff fight over Beijing's technology ambitions. Yet neither has indicated its stance has changed since a Dec. 1 agreement by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to postpone further increases.
The Foreign Ministry said Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels were dispatched to identify the U.S. vessel and warn it to leave the area near disputed islands in the South China Sea.
"We have made stern complaints with the U.S.," Lu said. He said the warship, which he said was the destroyer the USS McCampbell, had violated Chinese and international law, infringed on Chinese sovereignty and undermined peace and stability.
Trump adviser: US to leave Syria once IS beaten, Kurds safe
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. troops will not leave northeastern Syria until Islamic State militants are defeated and American-allied Kurdish fighters are protected, a top White House aide said Sunday, signaling a pause to a withdrawal abruptly announced last month and initially expected to be completed within weeks.
While U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said there is now no timetable, President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to withdrawing U.S. troops, though the president said "we won't be finally pulled out until ISIS is gone."
Trump had said in his Dec. 19 withdrawal announcement that U.S. forces "have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency," and added in a video posted to Twitter, "Now it's time for our troops to come back home."
Bolton said in Israel that the U.S. would pull out only after its troops had rooted out what's left of IS in Syria and after the administration had reached an agreement with Turkey to protect Kurdish militias who have fought alongside Americans against the extremists.
In Washington, Trump told reporters at the White House that "we are pulling back in Syria. We're going to be removing our troops. I never said we're doing it that quickly." But in that Dec. 19 video, the president had said of the roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria: "They're all coming back, and they're coming back now."
Thai police say they won't deport Saudi woman seeking asylum
BANGKOK (AP) — The head of Thailand's immigration police said Monday that a young Saudi woman who was stopped in Bangkok as she was trying to travel to Australia for asylum to escape alleged abuse by her family will not be sent anywhere against her wishes.
Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun remained barricaded in an airport hotel room while sending out desperate pleas for help over social media. The 18-year-old began posting on Twitter late Saturday after her passport was taken away when she arrived in Bangkok on a flight from Kuwait. She has been appealing for aid from the United Nations refugee agency, known as UNHCR, and anyone else who can help.
"I'm not leaving my room until I see UNHCR. I want asylum," she said in a video posted to Twitter.
Her planned forced departure Monday morning was averted as she stayed in her room, with furniture piled up against the door, photos she posted online showed.
Alqunun's plight mirrors that of other Saudi women who in recent years have turned to social media to amplify their calls for help while trying to flee abusive families. Alqunun's Twitter account has attracted tens of thousands of followers in less than 48 hours and her story has grabbed the attention of foreign governments and the U.N. refugee agency.
Snubs, surprises and a Satanic shout-out? Key Globes moments
It was a moment when everyone — absolutely everyone — expected to see an ebullient Lady Gaga climbing to the stage in her dramatic periwinkle gown. Instead, a visibly stunned Glenn Close got the Golden Globe. But her deeply personal speech about women's need for fulfillment outside the family soon had the crowd on its feet, providing the emotional highpoint of the night.
A year ago the Golden Globes were all about #MeToo and Time's Up. A year earlier, it was all about politics. The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political, but speeches by Close as well as co-host Sandra Oh and actress Regina King kept issues of equality and diversity alive in a more personal way.
Oh, and of course there was the usual Globes craziness: "Bohemian Rhapsody" as best drama? The groundbreaking "Black Panther" snubbed? And nothing for Bradley Cooper — really?
Some notable moments of the night, in no particular order:
THE POWER OF NICE
Gabon army announces coup 'to restore democracy'
LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Soldiers in Gabon have appeared on state television saying they have launched a coup to "restore democracy" in the West African country.
Early Monday a soldier who identified himself as Lt. Obiang Ondo Kelly, commander of the Republican Guard, read out a statement saying the military has seized control of the government. He was flanked by two other soldiers holding weapons and all were dressed in camouflage uniforms and green berets.
A curfew has been imposed over the capital, Libreville, and the internet has been cut. The city on the Atlantic Ocean coast is being patrolled by military tanks and armed vehicles. No violence has been reported.
President Ali Bongo, in power since 2009, has been out of the country since October amid reports that he had a stroke. He recently addressed the country in a New Year's message that was filmed in Morocco, where he has been receiving medical treatment.
Oil-rich Gabon has been ruled for more than half a century by Bongo and his father, Omar, who died in 2009. Critics have accused the family of profiting from the country's natural resources while not investing enough in basic services for the population of more than 2 million.
Jittery Wall Street has a lot ahead to be nervous about
NEW YORK (AP) — Welcome to the brave new world of investing, where every day in the stock market can feel like bedlam.
Investors have been careening from fear to relief and back again as they react to morsels of news about the health of the economy and corporate profits, the global trade war and when the Federal Reserve will next raise interest rates.
With each mood shift, stock prices have swung wildly. Unusually big moves — both up and down — have come at a frequency not seen in years.
On Friday, the S&P 500 index soared 3.4 percent following a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, news of trade talks between the United States and China and comments from the Fed seen as helpful for stocks.
It was a sharp reversal from just the day before when investors saw the glass decidedly half empty. On Thursday, the S&P 500 plunged 2.5 percent after a disappointing U.S. manufacturing report raised fears about a possible recession and Apple warned about weak iPhone sales in China. That two-day whiplash followed 2018, a year when the S&P 500 had 20 days where it swung by at least 2 percent, twice as many as any of the prior six years.
Alabama-Clemson IV: Can Saban's dynasty reach new heights?
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney went through the familiar routine Sunday.
Joint news conference, during which Swinney does most of the talking. Saban compliments Swinney's Tigers. Swinney compliments Saban's unprecedented run with the Crimson Tide. Handshake. Pose for a picture with a trophy. They have done this drill four straight seasons in the College Football Playoff.
Alabama-Clemson IV, the third meeting with the national championship on the line, will be played Monday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Tide vs. Tigers might be getting old for some fans, but the latest chapter is a feature not a bug in the five-year-old playoff to Swinney.
"I think the objective is to get the two best teams," Swinney said. "If that's not best for college football, then why did we even do it?"
For the first time the College Football Playoff championship game features two unbeaten teams. The top-ranked Tide (14-0) or No. 2 Tigers (14-0) will become the first 15-0 FBS champion in college football's poll era, dating back to the first AP rankings in 1936.
