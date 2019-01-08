National

Mystery solved: Why are people suddenly talking about the periodic table of elements?

By Matthew Martinez

January 08, 2019 12:59 PM

In honor of the establishment of the periodic table 150 years ago, scientists around the world have dubbed 2019 the “International Year of the Periodic Table.”
Happy Birthday, science.

The periodic table of elements turns 150 years old this year, and chemists and physicists everywhere are partying like it’s 1999.

The periodic table “has become as familiar to chemistry students as spreadsheets are to accountants,” according to Science News.

Russian chemist Dimitri Mendeleev first organized the known elements in the world in rows and columns according to their physical and chemical properties in 1869, said Science News.

In honor of the establishment of the periodic table 150 years ago, scientists around the world have dubbed 2019 the “International Year of the Periodic Table.”

They’ve even got a hashtag, and it’s a mouthful: #IYPT2019.

The periodic table lists the elements in order of their atomic weights, but when Mendeleev was classifying them, no one even knew what was inside these tiny things called atoms.

His original periodic table had 63 elements, according to Newsweek.

Now there are 118, according to Science Alert.

