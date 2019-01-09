DNA clears accused Golden State Killer of 1975 murder

FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file, pool photo, Joseph James DeAngelo appears in Sacramento Superior Court, in Sacramento, Calif. Authorities have cleared DeAngelo accused of being California's Golden State Killer of involvement in the 1975 murder of a 14-year-old girl in the Central Valley. The Tulare County district attorney's office on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, released a review that said DNA testing concluded that DeAngelo didn't kill Donna Jo Richmond. The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File Jose Luis Villegas