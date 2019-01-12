National

Clemson celebrates latest title amid cheers and doughnuts

By PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer

January 12, 2019 12:06 PM

Richard Shiro AP Photo
CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson is celebrating its second national football title in three seasons with a parade and rally before thousands of fans on a chilly, overcast morning.

Spectators stood seven or eight deep along the route, with All-American defensive tackle Christian Wilkins displaying a victory cigar and tossing doughnuts to the crowd. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence rode a flat-bed truck with dozens of teammates.

The parade ended outside Clemson's stadium. Coach Dabo Swinney accepted the Cotton Bowl trophy and the national championship prize to the cheers of a mostly full arena.

Wilkins, Clemson's heart and soul this season, apologized for crying on television following the 44-16 rout of Alabama in the title game that left Clemson with an undefeated season.

