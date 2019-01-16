62-year-old woman stabbed 116 times by man who says ‘Jesus forgives me,’ Wisc. cops say

The man accused of stabbing a woman in her wheelchair 116 times told police that “Jesus forgives me,” the criminal complaint says, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The woman, 62-year-old Deborah Lynch, was “motionless” when police found her in her apartment on Jan. 11, WISN reported. Before she could make it onto a “Flight for Life helicopter,” she died as a result of her injuries, according to the TV station.
Kehinde Afolayan, 31, of South Milwaukee, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, FOX6 reported.
Police accuse him of stabbing Lynch 50 times in her abdomen, 48 times in her chest and 18 times to her shoulders, arms and hands, FOX6 reported. The woman also “appeared to be partially disemboweled,” according to the criminal complaint obtained by the station.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A witness told police he saw a man stabbing Lynch as she sat in her wheelchair through the apartment window, the Journal Sentinel reported.
While the responding officers were with Lynch and waiting for medical staff, Afolayan walked down from the upper level of the apartment without a shirt on, the Journal Sentinel reported. He was holding a “blood-covered white undershirt.”
He was then arrested, WISN reported. “Investigators said they found three bloody knives in and near the building, one of which was missing the blade,” according to WISN.
Afolayan had been living with Lynch since October, the Journal Sentinel reported. The criminal complaint did not state a motive for the stabbing. Afolayan’s son also lived in the apartment, FOX6 reported, but he was not there during the attack.
Afolayan was “not communicative” with investigators, other than “uttering statement such as ‘Jesus forgives me,’” the complaint said, according to FOX6. He also wouldn’t give his name to police.
If Afolayan is convicteed, he faces up to life in prison, WISN reported.
Comments