Thousands expected at memorial for slain California officer

Officers are gathering to honor a 22-year-old police officer who was shot and killed just weeks into the job while responding to a traffic crash in a Northern California college town.
Friday's service for Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona will be held at the University of California, Davis.
UC Davis said it expects up to 6,000 officers in addition to family members, friends and members of the public.
Corona was shot and killed on Jan. 10 when she responded alone to the scene of a three-car crash.
Police are still investigating the motive for the attack. The gunman has been identified as a 48-year-old convict who was banned from owning firearms and took his own life after shooting Corona.
