More than 68,000 pounds of chicken recalled after wood was found by some customers

Consumers usually buy organic foods for what’s not in them. Chicken giant Perdue recalled 68,244 pounds of Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets Gluten Free Thursday night for what might be in them — wood.
According to the USDA recall notice, the latest not-food-in-your-food recall came after Perdue heard from three customers who found wood in their nuggets. The company traced it back to an Oct. 25 production run of nuggets sold in 22-ounce bags with a best by date of “10/25/19.” The establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection is P-33944.
Anyone with these nuggets can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call Perdue at 877-727-3447
