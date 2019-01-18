Her ‘autism’ was just a scheme to get sexual with her caregiver, Texas cops say

A 29-year-old woman tried to unfold an elaborate con job for her own “sexual gratification,” involving her nonexistent autistic twin sister and a caregiver she thought would be none the wiser, police in Pearland, Texas say.
Rachel A. Childs, 29, is charged with indecent exposure and with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, according to jail records. Her Jan. 3 arrest came after police investigated an allegation from the caregiver, that the woman she was led to believe was an autistic patient “engaged in sexually oriented behavior toward the caregiver,” Pearland Police Officer James Wells, a department spokesman, said Thursday in a news release on the investigation.
That behavior, the caregiver determined, indicated that the “patient” might not actually be autistic, according to the release.
The caregiver did a little digging of her own, according to KPRC, and found out that her “patient” was actually an only child.
Police say now that it was all a hoax, and that Childs was faking autism in order to achieve some kind of “sexual gratification” with her caregiver.
As described in the news release, Childs made sure she wouldn’t be around when the caretaker arrived to pick up the autistic “sister.”
Over the phone, Childs told the caregiver that Childs would not be home when the caregiver arrived to pick Child’s autistic sister up for the first time, according to the news release. The caretaker was to bring Childs’ autistic sister back to the caretaker’s home, then bring the sister back home the next morning, when, again, Childs specified that she would not be home.
The “sexually oriented behavior” occurred at the caretaker’s home, the police release said. The caretaker contacted Pearland police when she found out that the woman actually had no sister, the release states.
A warrant was issued for Childs’ arrest before she turned herself in on Jan. 3, Wells told McClatchy. She is currently free on bond, pending a court appearance, according to jail records.
Pearland police believe Childs may have pulled this hoax on others before, the Houston Chronicle reported. Anyone else who may have come into contact with Childs under similar circumstances is encouraged to contact Pearland Police Detective C. Arnold at 281-997-4151 or Carnold@pearlandtx.gov.
