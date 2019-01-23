Two men agreed to trade pants — then one pulled a knife, Colorado police say

A man who traded his pants with Jarred Womack was stabbed in the back after the pants-exchange went wrong, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.
Police believe that Womack, 37, agreed to swap pants with the victim, but didn’t like the pants he got in the trade, the release states. That’s when the other man was stabbed, just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in Boulder Creek.
Womack then went to an Eddie Bauer clothing store and tried to steal a pair of pants, police wrote in the release.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to the release.
Womack was booked into the Boulder County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, robbery and theft valued between $50 and $299, according to the jail listing report.
