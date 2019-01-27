An organic butter company just recalled all 10 of its products over listeria concerns

Thrive Market opened the faucet on the slow drip of listeria-inspired nut butter recalls when it recalled all 10 of its varieties — all lots, all unexpired dates.
One lot of Thrive Market Sunflower Butter was recalled more than three weeks ago, along with several other nut butters made by the Oskri Corp. But this new recall covers those butters along with Sunflower, Organic Creamy Almond, Non-GMO Creamy Almond, Organic Crunchy Almond, Organic Crunchy Peanut, Organic Creamy Peanut, Sesame Tahini, Creamy Cashew Butter, and Organic Coconut Butter.
Anyone with questions can email help@thrivemarket.com. Thrive has set up a recall information FAQ page and recall response form page on its website. Thrive says it has ended its relationship with Oskri
Don’t be surprised if there are more nut butter recalls in the next few days. Inspired Organics did the same Dec. 20. Both Inspired Organics and Thrive Market nut butters come from Oskri’s plants.
“On January 21, 2019, one of our suppliers notified us that it was issuing a recall of all nut butters it has manufactured since January 2018 because of a positive test for Listeria monocytogenes in recent lots,” the Thrive Market notice says. “Because the safety of our members is our absolute priority, we are expanding on our supplier’s recall and are voluntarily recalling all unexpired lots of all Thrive Market-branded nut butters manufactured by this supplier.”
About 1,600 Americans each year get listeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control, while 1.2 million get salmonella. But listeria is much deadlier, killing around 16 percent of the people who get it.
The most vulnerable to its most severe effects are those under 5, those over 65 and those with damaged immune systems. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.
