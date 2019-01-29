National

Woman with baby dies after falling down NYC subway stairs

The Associated Press

January 29, 2019 10:49 PM

NEW YORK

Authorities say a Connecticut woman has died at a hospital after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while holding her 1-year-old daughter.

The medical examiner will determine what caused the death of 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson of Stamford, Connecticut.

Police say Goodson's child was not hurt. Police say it's unknown whether the child was in a stroller during the incident as initially reported by authorities.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which also is investigating, calls Goodson's death "a heartbreaking tragedy."

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Monday at the Seventh Avenue B-D-E station in midtown Manhattan.

