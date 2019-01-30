UCF student with illegally modified AR-15 on campus tells cops ‘I don’t like laws’

A 19-year-old University of Central Florida student was arrested at his dorm after campus cops say they found an AR-15 illegally modified into a fully automatic rifle in his car.
According to Monday’s arrest affidavit, Max Chambers of Sarasota “admitted to knowing the manufacturing and possession of the (Drop-In Auto Sear) was illegal, but he said he does not like laws.”
Chambers is accused of possession of a short-barreled gun, rifle or machine gun and possession of a bump fire stock. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, he’s still in Orange County Jail on $5,150 bond.
A Drop-in Auto Sear (DIAS) is, according to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, “ a combination of parts designed and intended for use in converting a weapon to shoot automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger. Consequently, the auto sear is a machine gun as defined by 26 U.S.C. 5845(b).”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The affidavit said Chambers, who lives in UCF Tower 3, gave the UCF Police Department officer the verbal OK to search his car. After the officer found the AR-15 and that the semi-automatic was now a fully automatic weapon, the affidavit claims, “the defendant admitted to altering the AR-15 by installing a “Full Auto Kit” he purchased online.”
A Florida Department of Law Enforcement Certified Firearm Instructor tested the rifle, according to the affidavit. With one trigger pull, it fired all six .223 caliber rounds in one magazine. With a 22-round magazine, it fired 19 rounds with one pull and three rounds with a second pull.
The affidavit says Chambers told the officer he made and owned three DIAS in December and tested one with his AR-15 this month.
Read Next
Gunman kills ‘at least five victims’ at Sebring bank before surrendering to SWAT teams
Comments