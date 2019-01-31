‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson slams Syracuse. Now local DA wants to revisit charges against him

Looks like Pete Davidson won’t be getting a key to the city of Syracuse, New York.
Davidson filmed a movie there last summer. And when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, the “SNL” star said some not-very-nice things about Syracuse — not the first time he’s slammed the city.
The local DA got wind of his fresh comments and, well, he’s not happy and is seeking possible legal recourse against Davidson.
This is not an “SNL” skit.
The brouhaha began as Davidson talked to Variety about the movie, “Big Time Adolescence.” Variety describes it as a “coming-of-age” story about a high-schooler who becomes friends with a college dropout, played by Davidson.
“It sucked,” Davidson told Variety about making the movie in Syracuse. “The whole town of Syracuse blows. Let’s be honest, they just found out I was there and tried to arrest me the whole time.”
Police from the village of Manlius, N.Y., east of Syracuse, pulled Davidson over last August and charged his passenger – comedian Joseph Gay, who is in the movie – with marijuana possession, according to Syracuse.com.
Gay was in a courtroom there earlier this month where he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of marijuana and “paid a $100 fine and $125 surcharge in cash to the court clerk after his case was heard,” Syracuse.com reported.
“The cops, because there’s nothing going on there, they were hunting me down the whole time,” Davidson told Variety at Sundance. “They tried to arrest me for bringing business to your town. Never again, Syracuse.”
E! News, which described Davidson as joking, reported that he capped off the comments by flashing his middle finger.
Syracuse.com has kept track of Davidson’s comments about the city, reporting in September that the Staten Island native told Howard Stern: “Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash. Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a (freaking) Ramada.”
Meanwhile, back in central New York, after Davidson’s comments at Sundance, CNY Central caught up with Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick who “doesn’t mince words,” the news outlet wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday.
“I did a little background checking on (Davidson) and, quite frankly I’d be as likely to take tourism advice from Pete Davidson as I would to be taking marriage counseling from O.J. Simpson,” Fitzpartrick told CNY central in a video posted there. “So it’s not something I’d spend a lot of time worrying about.
“However, I am going to ask the Manlius police to look into the charges that they brought against Mr. Davidson and see if they can’t be reopened. And then we’ll see how much he really likes Syracuse.”
Fitzpatrick did not say what charges he was talking about. Davidson was not charged at the time of the traffic stop, according to Syracuse.com. The website was unavailable to get comment from Manlius police on his request.
