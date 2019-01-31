Trooper charged in Mississippi crash that killed athlete

Former Mississippi state trooper Kyle Lee, shown in this undated booking photograph released to media by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office in Starkville, Miss., was indicted Jan. 10, 2019, for manslaughter in the fatal 2017 crash that killed a Mississippi State University athlete. The indictment alleges Lee was driving as fast as 99 mph, responding to a call without flashing lights or siren. (The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department via AP) Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office AP